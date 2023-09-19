Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 70.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DG stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.01. 191,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,671. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.90. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $112.90 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dollar General from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. OTR Global upgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Argus lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.41.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

