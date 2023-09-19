Ignite Planners LLC Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 26.1% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.48.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $62.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.29 and a 1 year high of $95.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.