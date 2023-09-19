Platform Technology Partners Acquires 624 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,108 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 9,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $140.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.20%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

