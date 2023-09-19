FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $279,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,096,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,954,125,000 after buying an additional 2,066,003 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,325,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,446,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,022,393 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,105,742,000 after purchasing an additional 339,775 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after purchasing an additional 78,995,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987,691 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

