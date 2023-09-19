SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Buys 487 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 2.1% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $6,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 244.1% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,612. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.2368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

