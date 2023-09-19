SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 496 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.01. 551,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,035,478. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.25 and a 200-day moving average of $82.47. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $94.53. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

