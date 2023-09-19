First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDVY. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1,789.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 323,410 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.78. 12,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,195. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.55. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $30.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2077 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.