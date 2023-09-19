SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Buys 1,355 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 459.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Price Performance
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,870. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.73. The firm has a market cap of $94.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.95. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $37.70.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms.
