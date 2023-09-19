SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Buys 1,218 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,063,000 after purchasing an additional 135,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 608,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,548,000 after purchasing an additional 18,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after purchasing an additional 142,313 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 324,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 289,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,778,000 after purchasing an additional 26,380 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,640. The company has a market capitalization of $565.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $82.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.39.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
