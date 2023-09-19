SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,289 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 368.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LNC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.02. 211,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,338,396. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $54.59.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 18.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.23%.

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.08.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

