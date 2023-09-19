Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Western Asset High Income Fund II’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance

HIX stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $5.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIX. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,289,066 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after purchasing an additional 127,284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,316 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 253.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 233,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 167,474 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 25.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 115,233 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 23,527 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.