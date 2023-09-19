Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Western Asset High Income Fund II’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance
HIX stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $5.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Fund II
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIX. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,289,066 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after purchasing an additional 127,284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,316 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 253.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 233,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 167,474 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 25.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 115,233 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 23,527 shares in the last quarter.
About Western Asset High Income Fund II
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
