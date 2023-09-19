Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $11.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 93,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

