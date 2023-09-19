Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Plc (LON:MIG) Declares Dividend of GBX 6

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Plc (LON:MIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of MIG stock opened at GBX 71 ($0.88) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 68.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 68.57. Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 66.50 ($0.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 87.50 ($1.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £69.65 million, a P/E ratio of -645.45 and a beta of 0.17.

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Company Profile

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital, private equity, management buyouts in the small to medium-sized unquoted and AIM listed companies operating in the Internet software and e-business, information technology, telecommunications, and media sectors.

