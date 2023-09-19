Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0685 per share on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IGI stock opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.46. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 461,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,813,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,696 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 14,677 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

