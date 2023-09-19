Finward Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:FNWD)

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.
Finward Bancorp Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of FNWD opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.42. Finward Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.49 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.
Finward Bancorp Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Finward Bancorp
- How to Invest in Esports
- 2 Beauty Stocks Beaten By the Ugly Stick But Ready to Rally
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Got Nuclear? Three Stocks To Play Energy’s Next Frontier
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- The Top 4 Utilities for Value, Yield, and Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.