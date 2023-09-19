Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BWG opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $8.87.

Institutional Trading of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 477,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 41,449 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 328,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 33,835 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 158,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.