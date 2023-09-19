Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:BWG opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $8.87.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.
