Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $172,000 Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFNC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.26. The company had a trading volume of 48,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,551. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 30,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $593,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,577.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

