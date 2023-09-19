Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,725 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 275.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 500.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 20.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $614,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.73.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OKE traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.99. 446,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,239. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.48%.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.