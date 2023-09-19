Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,500 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 15.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 395.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOCS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,819,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,872. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,059.80 and a beta of 1.28. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.27 and a twelve month high of $53.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.19.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $583.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.55 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 2.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

