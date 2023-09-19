Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 305 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.82.

Aflac Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,205. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.11. The company has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,015.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,286,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

