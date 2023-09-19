Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,607 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 203,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 147,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VKTX stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.72. 240,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,091,907. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $25.72.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Stories

