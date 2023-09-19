Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Position Lifted by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,457 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $23,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 34,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 285,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after buying an additional 49,005 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VYMI traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $63.81. The company had a trading volume of 55,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,296. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $51.24 and a 1 year high of $66.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.56.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

