93,941 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR) Acquired by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GAPR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,210. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.21. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a one year low of $29.38 and a one year high of $31.48.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.