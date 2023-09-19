93,941 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR) Acquired by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,000.
FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA GAPR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,210. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.21. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a one year low of $29.38 and a one year high of $31.48.
FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Company Profile
