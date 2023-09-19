The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,707 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $1,484,341,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,905,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604,833 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,793,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,842,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,094 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $98,421,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,448,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $804,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $55.43 and a 1 year high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.26%.

TD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

