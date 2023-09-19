Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 364 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.00. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.