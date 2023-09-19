iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.88. 389,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,271,924. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.51.
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
