Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,452,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,132,000 after buying an additional 274,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,326,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,961,000 after acquiring an additional 284,582 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,378,000 after acquiring an additional 471,622 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,640,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,911,000 after purchasing an additional 182,561 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 732,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,900,000 after purchasing an additional 134,570 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.68. 80,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,626. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.29.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.