Birch Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Birch Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 1.2% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.2% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 20,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 15.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.18.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW stock opened at $237.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.59. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.27 and a 1 year high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

