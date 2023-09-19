Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Unilever makes up about 2.0% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth $244,998,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 3,005.3% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE:UL opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.93. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

