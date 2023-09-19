Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $599,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.13.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $101.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.89. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.05. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

