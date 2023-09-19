American National Bank Has $521,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

American National Bank cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,319,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,858,347,000 after buying an additional 1,447,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,728,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,696,916,000 after purchasing an additional 512,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,939,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.28. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.07.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -227.26%.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

