Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $10.56 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,662 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 26,023 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 2.5% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Guggenheim raised their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.06.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $113.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.28 and a 200-day moving average of $106.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,845,000 shares of company stock worth $222,934,550 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

