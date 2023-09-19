Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,750,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $2,419,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GEHC opened at $66.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $87.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.01.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

See Also

