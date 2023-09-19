Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:BRE)

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Trading Down 0.1 %

BRE opened at C$13.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.68. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 12 month low of C$12.54 and a 12 month high of C$15.93. The firm has a market cap of C$131.68 million, a P/E ratio of 231.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Bridgemarq Real Estate Services alerts:

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.84 million during the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston and Daniel brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.