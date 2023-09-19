Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Plans $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Up 0.4 %
REFI stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $281.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.07.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 million. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 61.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 2 Beauty Stocks Beaten By the Ugly Stick But Ready to Rally
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- Got Nuclear? Three Stocks To Play Energy’s Next Frontier
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- The Top 4 Utilities for Value, Yield, and Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.