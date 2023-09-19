Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Stock Price Down 18%

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) fell 18% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.81 and last traded at C$5.83. 609,571 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 626,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.11.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.55. The stock has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.87.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$364.78 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.3810335 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.