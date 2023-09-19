Beacon Capital Management LLC Invests $157,000 in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 520.8% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 23,782 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,077 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total transaction of $217,803.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,938 shares of company stock valued at $5,474,336 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $328.29. 15,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,559. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $312.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.19 and a 1-year high of $374.00. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.60. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.79 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $359.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.31.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

