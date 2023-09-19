Beacon Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,326,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,089,467,000 after purchasing an additional 855,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after purchasing an additional 241,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,405,781,000 after purchasing an additional 270,260 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,445,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,422,977,000 after purchasing an additional 275,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

HON stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.28. The stock had a trading volume of 230,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,276. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $128.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

