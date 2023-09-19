Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $226,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.46. 4,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,489. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.49. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $121.30 and a 1 year high of $162.29.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

