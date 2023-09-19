Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $353.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.19 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.35-$4.65 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.35-4.65 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of APOG opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apogee Enterprises news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $174,982.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apogee Enterprises news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $174,982.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Meghan Marie Elliott sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,727 shares of company stock valued at $934,648 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,077,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,552,000 after purchasing an additional 149,438 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,117,000 after buying an additional 182,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,211,000 after buying an additional 15,446 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,151,000 after buying an additional 21,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

