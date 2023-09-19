Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.30

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 79163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ELP

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Up 2.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,268.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,216,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 34.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after acquiring an additional 592,841 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,462.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 535,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 410,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,179.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 404,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 386,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.