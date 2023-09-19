Loews (NYSE:L) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.05

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.05 and last traded at $64.96, with a volume of 24864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.56.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.11 and its 200-day moving average is $59.28.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.75%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $35,096.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at $205,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $35,096.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 4,456,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.29 per share, with a total value of $175,078,204.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,414,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,760,215,056.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in L. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Loews by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Loews in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,870,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Loews by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Loews by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 11,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Loews in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

