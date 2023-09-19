Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Hits New 1-Year High at $78.92

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.92 and last traded at $78.51, with a volume of 1897 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.67.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Resource Partners Trading Down 2.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.36.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.26 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 57.57% and a return on equity of 49.06%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

