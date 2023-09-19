Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.28. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to slightly lower yr/yr, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion. Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.35-$4.65 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APOG. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Up 2.0 %

APOG opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.65.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.60 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 20.38%.

Insider Activity at Apogee Enterprises

In related news, insider Meghan Marie Elliott sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,144.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Jane Marie Boyce sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total transaction of $687,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,234.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Meghan Marie Elliott sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,727 shares of company stock worth $934,648 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Point72 Middle East FZE boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 76.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 4,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 8.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

