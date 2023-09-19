JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.70

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.70 and last traded at $39.51, with a volume of 89033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.27.

YY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JOYY in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, BOCOM International lowered JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOYY currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in JOYY by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in JOYY by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in JOYY in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in JOYY in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

