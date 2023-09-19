Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.45

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 315784 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nomura in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nomura Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 3.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomura

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Nomura by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nomura in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Nomura by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in Nomura in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nomura in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

