Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Sets New 52-Week High at $98.97

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $98.97 and last traded at $97.70, with a volume of 54236 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.39.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFRD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.43.

Weatherford International Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 46.47% and a net margin of 5.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 205.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 93,829 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 2,131.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 27,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,361,000 after buying an additional 19,287 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after buying an additional 194,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

