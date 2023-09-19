Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.86

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.86 and last traded at $31.20, with a volume of 96816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.62.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $42.80 to $38.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.54.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by ($4.45). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $636.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

