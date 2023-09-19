Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.05

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 75020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CFFN

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.13 million. Analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1,009.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,687,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 24.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,338,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $10,243,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 239.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 945,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 667,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,743,317 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,113,000 after purchasing an additional 654,200 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.