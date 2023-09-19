Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.78

Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.78 and last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 57681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

SONO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sonos from $23.70 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.94.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $373.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.67 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. Analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 7,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $105,543.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,681 shares in the company, valued at $305,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,306 shares of company stock worth $135,391. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 77.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759,359 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 938.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,728,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,107 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,176,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at $25,918,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

